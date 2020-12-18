Cold fronts one, two, three

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts will pass across the KCBD viewing area between now and sunrise Saturday. A third cold front will arrive around the middle of next week - the Christmas Holiday Week.
Ahead of the first front, arriving late today, our sky generally will be cloudy. The overcast may produce virga, rain which evaporates after falling from clouds but before reaching the ground. Temperatures will peak about ten degrees above average (for the date). Gusts near 40 mph are likely.
Following the front winds will shift to the north this evening and remain gusty through most of the night. Tonight otherwise will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.
This last weekend before Christmas will be fair with cold mornings and seasonably mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s. Winds will become light Saturday with a bit of a breeze returning by Sunday afternoon.
Our weather on the first “official” day of Winter, Monday, will be mild. I expect a sunny sky, a slight breeze, and highs in the 60s.
Even warmer weather arrives Tuesday with highs about fifteen degrees above average. Lubbock may top out near 70°F.
Yet another cold front will bring wind and cold air back to the South Plains and West Texas by Wednesday morning.
Christmas Weather Watch
There are only slight changes to my outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Later this morning I’ll add my update to this story.
