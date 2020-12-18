Coronado volleyball coach Casey Trout stepping down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District has announced Coronado High School volleyball coach and educator Casey Trout will be stepping down as coach.
According to LISD, Trout was named head coach in 2013, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 193-111 record. During the 2014 season, the Lady Mustangs advanced to the regional semi-finals, posting a 30-12 record.
Trout played on the 2004 Coronado volleyball team that advanced to the state finals.
LISD says Trout will continue teaching math at Coronado, but will relinquish her coaching duties in May of 2021.
Mike Meeks, Lubbock ISD athletic director, said Trout has dedicated her career to making a difference for students in the classroom and in athletic competitions. “We are thankful for the leadership that Casey has provided for the Coronado Lady Mustangs volleyball program,” said Meeks.
The search for the next Coronado Lady Mustangs head volleyball coach will begin immediately.
