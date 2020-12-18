Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s COVID-19 cases spiked again with 476 new cases and 10 more deaths.
- So far, 495 people have died in Lubbock County since the beginning of the pandemic.
- There are 3,783 active cases.
- Get a detailed look: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 476 new cases, 10 additional deaths on Thursday
Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 1 million Texans will receive the COVID vaccine by the end of the month.
- The goal is to inoculate health care workers first.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas officials expect it to take months for coronavirus vaccine to be available to anyone who wants it
The deadline for a government spending bill is at midnight and lawmakers say they are close to making a deal.
- That is a $1.4 trillion bill that includes some COVID stimulus.
- Lawmakers have until midnight to make a deal but talks may carry into the weekend.
- Read more here: Snags on COVID-19 relief with stimulus checks may force weekend sessions
A Food and Drug Administration panel recommended Moderna’s COVID vaccine for emergency use.
- The full F.D.A is expected to follow suit and millions of doses could be delivered next week.
- Read more here: FDA plans to OK 2nd COVID-19 vaccine after panel endorsement
The Department of Homeland Security says a hacking operation carried out by Russia poses a grave risk to the U.S.
- Hackers exploited a software platform allowing them to breach government and business computers.
- Read more here: Hack against US is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.