Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Abbott details vaccine rollout, Lubbock sees another case spike, spending bill deadline looming

By Michael Cantu | December 18, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s COVID-19 cases spiked again with 476 new cases and 10 more deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 1 million Texans will receive the COVID vaccine by the end of the month.

The deadline for a government spending bill is at midnight and lawmakers say they are close to making a deal.

A Food and Drug Administration panel recommended Moderna’s COVID vaccine for emergency use.

The Department of Homeland Security says a hacking operation carried out by Russia poses a grave risk to the U.S.

