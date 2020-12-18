KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinkie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pinkie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pinkie is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who has been with the shelter for about two weeks.
Staff says he is doing well in playgroups with other dogs. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Pinkie’s adoption fees for Friday, Dec. 18,have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
