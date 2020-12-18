Lubbock City Offices Closed for Christmas Holiday

**From The City of Lubbock**
City of Lubbock offices will be closed Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 28.
Solid Waste
The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:
- Christmas Eve Closed
- Christmas Day Closed
- Saturday, December 26 Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m
- Monday, December 28 Full operations resume
Monday/Thursday routes will be collected on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday/Friday routes will be collected on Tuesday/Wednesday. All Citizen Convenience Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but will resume normal hours on Saturday, December 26.
Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23. The libraries will be closed on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, December 26.
Municipal Museums
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25. Regular hours will resume Saturday, December 26.
Community Centers
The Senior Meal Program will resume on Monday, December 28.
