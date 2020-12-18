Lubbock police offer tips to avoid ‘Porch Pirates’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ‘Tis the season for Porch Pirates, thieves who steal packages off your porch and disappear before you even know they were there.
This week, a man who lives in Northwest Lubbock had a package taken off his porch. He captured some clear security camera footage of the person who took his package, and saw just how quickly they were able to run up, take the box and return to their car.
He said the package was a Christmas gift for a close relative that he was looking forward to giving.
Lubbock police say the holidays provide a golden opportunity for these thieves, from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
“We do get a lot of calls, really starting with the Thanksgiving holidays and Black Friday,” said Allison Matherly, Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock police hope you will use these tips to prevent this from happening to you:
1. Track the package and take it inside immediately once delivered
2. Ask a neighbor to take it inside for you.
3. Use a delivery service company like UPS, Amazon, or FedEx that stores things at their location until you can pick them up.
4. Ask your employer if you can ship things to your office.
“The package thieves are out there and they’re really adamant about getting those packages, to the point...that they sometimes follow the shipping trucks,” Matherly said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.