Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Clouds made for a chilly day in the Lubbock area with a high of 53 degrees. However, there were some areas will highs in the low 60s where it was sunny. There was enough sunshine in the western and eastern South Plains for communities in those regions to climb to around 60 degrees.
Unfortunately for Lubbock and the central areas, clouds keep temps in the low to mid 50s at best.
The weekend will feature more sunshine and continued cool temperatures tomorrow, but warmer weather on Sunday.
It will get colder this evening as another cold front moves across the area bringing gusty northerly winds late evening. It will be colder Saturday morning with a low between 25-28 degrees in Lubbock and the morning will have some clouds. However, the clouds should decrease by mid-day and allow for a cool by pleasant Saturday afternoon. You could say that it will be a good afternoon for shopping.
I expect the afternoon highs on both days to average between 52 degrees in northern areas to the upper 50s in the southern counties.
As we enter the week before Christmas Monday and Tuesday will be the nicest days of the week with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
As of now, looks like a dry and cool Christmas Eve and Day.
