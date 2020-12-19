Lady Raiders come back from 16 to beat TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the departure of starting point guard Chrislyn Carr, the Lady Raiders were able to complete the comeback and beat TCU 78-72 on Saturday afternoon in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech got off to another rough start in their second game of Big 12 conference play. The Lady Raiders fell behind 20-4 to the Horned Frogs in the first quarter. The team then showed fight, going on a 9-0 run to end the quarter.
The Lady Raiders took their first lead of the game at the 2:27 mark in the third quarter, 45-44. In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech outscored TCU 27-22 in what was mostly a back and forth quarter. The Lady Raiders shot 42.9% from the field, but 30% from three-point range.
Lexi Gordon led the Lady Raiders in scores today with 24 points and four rebounds. Vivian Gray added 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Khyla Wade-Warren moved into the starting lineup with the departure of Carr; she played 11 minutes, finishing with two points one rebound, and one assist.
Next, the Lady Raiders will host Southern University Monday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. That game is set to be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.