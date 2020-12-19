Levelland doctor disciplined by Texas Medical Board

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Medical Board has disciplined a Levelland doctor.
Daniel Hadzic was among 26 physicians disciplined by the board this month.
Hadzic is listed by Covenant Health as a Family Medicine doctor in Levelland.
The board says he prescribed opioids and sedatives to a patient in increasing quantities without documenting the reasons in a medical record, that he didn’t order drug screens for the patient, and he failed to check the prescriber database.
Among the punishments, the board says Hadzic now can’t treat patients with chronic pain or possess, administer or prescribe Schedule 2 controlled substances in Texas.
