Lubbock pharmacies to receive doses of Moderna vaccine in week 2 of statewide distribution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State of Texas is preparing to distribute 460,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID vaccine, along with 159,900 more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in week 2 of their efforts.
Many West Texas counties are on the list for the Moderna vaccine, including clinics and pharmacies in Bailey, Crosby, Dawson, Gaines, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock and Terry.
Lubbock locations include Clarx Hub City Pharmacy, Combest Central Health Center, Covenant Children’s, Covenant Health Pharmacy, Covenant Healthplus, Covenant Medical Group-Northwest Clinic, Familyfirst Healthcare, HEB Pharmacy, KingsPark Urgent Care Center, Lubbock Heart Hospital, Texas Tech University Health Science Center Immunization Office, four United Pharmacy locations including Market Street, and the city of Lubbock Health Department.
There will also be doses delivered to the Montford unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Caregivers are still prioritizing health care workers and residents of long term care facilities to receive the vaccine.
You can see a complete list of week 2 locations here: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf
