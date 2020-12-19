Pancho Clos offering drive-thru visits, 2 p.m. Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pancho Clos will visit Lubbock for his 49th year on Sunday, but this year he’s offering drive-thru visits at Maggie Trejo Supercenter.
He arrives at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
So, stay in your vehicle and come by and get a goodie bag from Santa’s cousin at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter at Amherst and Gary Avenue.
Vehicles should line up on the north side of the center and come south along Gary.
Pancho Clos asks everyone to wear a mask.
