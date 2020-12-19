Power outage in SW Lubbock affecting traffic on Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is working to restore service to an area of Southwest Lubbock Friday night, after an outage affected more than 2,000 customers.
Lubbock police say it started when a car drove into a power pole at 82nd and Milwaukee around 10 p.m.
LPD says they have reports of flashing red lights on the Loop at Quaker and Indiana.
You can check the repair status on the LP&L Outage Map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
