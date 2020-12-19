Santa Cops deliver toys for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been 13 years and the annual Santa Cops tradition still stands strong for the Lubbock Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.
The event was made possible by community partners that made toy, monetary, or food contributions like Main Event, Great Clips, Lubbock National Bank and more.
Lubbock National Bank bought toys and items for each child. United donated food boxes for each family and had a drive to collect socks and underwear. Happy State Bank donated gloves and hats. Main Event donated game passes for the families, and Great Clips donated gift cards.
Gifts were distributed to 25 grateful families who needed some good cheer this holiday.
“COVID changed our program drastically this year. In the past, we go pick the kids up and then drive them to around the different stores and just have a fun day,” said Sgt. Tim Seeley with the Lubbock Police Department.
Instead, this year, Santa Cops made their deliveries directly to the homes of families.
“With this year, each family got a holiday mealbox, in addition to the kids receiving presents and a bicycle. We try to work on their needs versus their wants as well. So a lot of these kids may not have the money to buy underwear, t shirts, socks or shoes.”
Sergeant Seeley and the officers who made the deliveries are volunteers who wanted to take the day and give back during the holiday season.
“I think I can speak for every single officer - it touches our hearts, to give back to the communities that may be less fortunate.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters were excited to put on the event, this year, despite the extra hardships imposed by COVID-19.
“Despite the challenges we faced, we were still able to meet the goal of serving children and bringing Christmas cheer,” said Melissa Corley with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.
If you are interested in making a donation for next year, contact the Lubbock Police Association or Big Brothers and Big Sisters at https://www.facebook.com/LubbockPDBA/ and https://bbbslubbock.org/
