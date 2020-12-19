Warming trend into next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Technically, temperatures for Saturday will be above average. It may still feel cooler though since we really haven’t experienced temperatures consistently like this just yet.
Our average high this time of year is 53, and we’ll get up to 55 on Saturday. We’ll continue to see a warming trend, though. In fact, by Tuesday, temperatures could be near 70 degrees.
But a dry cold front will come through, increase the winds by Tuesday afternoon, and usher in some cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking pretty good at this point for the most part. Models are trying to indicate some showers for later Friday into Saturday. Right now, I haven’t seen enough consistency in those to really put it officially in the forecast just yet, but it is something we’re watching.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.