End Zone Team of the Week: Coronado Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The seventeenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Coronado Mustangs.
In their area championship matchup in the 5A Division 1 playoffs against Azle, the Mustangs beat the Hornets 77-43.
Coronado has been tested a couple of times this season, including early in the game against Azle. But after the first drive for the Hornets, the Mustangs offense settled in and didn’t give up another score in the first half while they began to pull away in the game.
Coronado was able to sit their starters and give them some rest, as they cruised to another playoff victory.
Next week, they’ll take on the Red Oak Hawks (8-2) in the regionals Saturday, Dec. 26 in Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
