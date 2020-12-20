Lubbock man killed in fatal crash in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Lynn County.
Just after 2:30 a.m. on December 19, Christopher Logan Escalon, 31, of Lubbock was traveling south on US 87 in Lynn County.
The police report says Escalon went off of the roadway on the right side, and took evasive actions to drive back onto the roadway.
The vehicle went across the roadway and entered the center median and began to roll, before coming to final rest.
Escalon was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, and was later pronounced deceased on scene.
