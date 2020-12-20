Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12
Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, was arrested in Denver for child abduction and solicitation of child pornography related to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old in Fresno, California. (Source: WVIR)
By KCBD Staff | December 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:25 PM

FRESNO, California (AP) - A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across country with a 12-year-old girl.

The Fresno County, California, sheriff said Saturday that 40-year-old Nathan Larson had met the girl online and persuaded the girl to run away from home recently.

Authorities said the two boarded a plane bound Monday for Washington, D.C., and were stopped on a Denver layover.

Officials say the girl was not injured and has been reunited with her family in California.

Larson is a Virginia resident who ran and lost a 2017 campaign for the state’s House of Delegates.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.