Warmer weather next week into Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak front moved through during the overnight hours, made the winds gusty for an hour or two, but its not going to have any real impact on your weather here for today.
Without any real cold air behind it, temperatures will still warm up to the upper 50s or low 60s across the entire South Plains.
We’ll continue to warm up day by day through Tuesday. By Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, a stronger cold front will blast through. It will still be a dry front, but it will have a good punch of cold air behind it. So Wednesday and Thursday will be, or at least feel, quite a bit cooler. Winds will shift, and we’ll be warming up again Christmas Day.
I know a lot of people love the idea of a White Christmas. For us, it’s not going to happen this year. But look at the bright side, Santa is going to have terrific flying weather across our entire area.
