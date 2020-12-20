Winter begins tomorrow but it’ll be warm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Nice afternoon for the South Plains with a high of 59 degrees in Lubbock, slightly above the normal of 59 degrees.
Warmer temps for Monday and Tuesday and mostly sunny skies. That should allow for shoppers to make their trips before a strong cold front hits the area on Wednesday.
Average temperatures will be from 65 degrees to 70s for the First Day of Winter on Monday and again on Tuesday. By Tuesday it will also be windy again with a dry southwest wind of 15-25 mph with higher gusts.
Very wind and much colder for Wednesday and into Christmas Eve with highs only in the 40s for mid-week and near 50 by Thursday.
It does look like a few clouds on Christmas with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain or snow chances look small for Christmas week.
IF you have a chance take a look to the southwest the next few nights after sunset and you’ll see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. That’s an event that hasn’t happened in 400 years. You will have about a 2 hour window to see it each night over the week. The closest will be Monday night.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.