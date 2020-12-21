Another Spring Day ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The First official day of winter was a warm one for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The second day of winter will also be a nice warm day with some gusty southwest winds.
I expect afternoon highs in the range of 65 to 72 degrees for all of the region tomorrow.
It will be a windy day and those southwest winds of 15-25 mph, plus gusts will help to push the temps higher for the afternoon.
Unfortunately, stronger winds from the north will move into the area early Wednesday morning and that will bring the temperatures back to the 40s for the South Plains. In addition, wind chills will be noticeable all day.
Colder air will settle in through Christmas morning with mostly fair skies. Santa will find it very chilly on Friday morning without any snow to land on.
Christmas into the weekend is looking warmer over the area.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.