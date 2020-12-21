Calendar says Winter, weather says No

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the recognized first day of Winter, but our weather won’t be much of a reflection of the season. Later today increasing cloud cover may interfere with viewing of the Great Conjunction.
Winter began with the Winter Solstice at 4:20 this morning. Temperatures were mainly in the 20s and 30s. Winds were light, so the wind chill was minimal.
The first afternoon of Winter will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures seasonably mild. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
Cloud cover, unfortunately, will increase as evening nears. This may obscure, to some degree, viewing of the Great Conjunction. The two largest planets in our solar system will appear to be very near each other, creating what appears to be a very bright star.
Some call it the Christmas Star. I’ll add more about this celestial event later this morning.
The cloud cover tonight will help moderate low temperatures, though only slightly. Tuesday morning temperatures will bottom out in the 20s and 30s.
A mostly sunny sky returns tomorrow, which will be warmer but also will become somewhat windy. Highs will be about fifteen degrees above average for the date, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds will become sustained around 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible.
The sunshine and breeze will continue Wednesday, but it will be a very chilly day. Highs mostly will be in the 40s, ranging from the low 40s in the northwest to the low 50s in the southeast.
Expect a cold start to Thursday, Christmas Eve. The day will begin mostly sunny with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny but a bit chilly. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.
I see no weather issues Thursday night for any type of travel, whether by car, by plane, or by sleigh.
I’ve been forecasting a non-White Christmas this year, and that remains the case. Christmas morning will be cold with lows in the 20s, but that is the norm. Actually, the average. It will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s, give or take a couple of degrees. That will feel chilly with the cloud cover and the breeze.
More detail for this Christmas Week can be found online at kcbd.com/weather and in our free KCBD Weather App.
