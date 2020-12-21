Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered today.
- Distribution is underway across the United States after the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use.
- Nearly six million doses are expected to be shipped this week.
- Here is how area health care facilities will get the vaccine: Lubbock pharmacies to receive doses of Moderna vaccine in week 2 of statewide distribution
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations continues in Texas.
- Currently, more than 9,800 people are hospitalized throughout the state.
- That continues a nine-day increase.
- Get a detailed look at Lubbock County cases here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 300 new cases, 3 additional deaths, hospitalization rate at 20.93% on Sunday
Congress is expected to pass a new $900 billion COVID relief bill.
- The package includes $600 stimulus payments, unemployment insurance and money to help small businesses.
- President Donald Trump says he will sign the bill.
- Read more here: Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill; Votes expected Monday
Health experts say a new strain of coronavirus is spreading in England.
- The new variant is 70% more contagious.
- Doctors say the symptoms are not any worse and a COVID vaccine should still work.
- Read more here: More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.