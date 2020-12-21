KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Piper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Piper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Piper is a 2-year-old female brown and white pit-bull who has been with the shelter for more than two weeks.
She is playful and has been doing well in LAS’s playgroups. She is also fixed, chipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Piper’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
