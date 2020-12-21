Lady Raiders cruise to 19 point victory over Southern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders head to a brief Christmas break, after beating Southern University 79-60 in the United Supermarkets Arena, Monday afternoon.
After coming back from a 16-point deficit against TCU to win, two days later it was the Lady Raiders building a big lead early and hold on to it. Tech led by as much as 25 in the game against the Lady Jaguars and never trailed. The Lady Raiders improved their shooting performance, knocking down 56.8% of their shots from the field and 58.3% from beyond the three-point line. The team got a bit sloppy late in the 4th quarter going on a nearly four minute scoring drought. They finished with 22 turnovers but 19 assist.
Lexi Gordon recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Vivian Gray added 22 points, five rebounds, and four assist. After the game against TCU, head coach Krista Gerlich said she wanted to get some minutes for her young bigs and was able to get some playing time for Daija Powell (one rebound and one assist) and Khadijah Faye (six points and four rebounds).
The Lady Raiders will return December 29th, to host Incarnate Word at 1:00 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
