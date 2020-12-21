Lady Raiders cruise to 19 point victory over Southern

After coming back from a 16-point deficit against TCU to win, two days later it was the Lady Raiders building a big lead early and hold on to it. Tech led by as much as 25 in the game against the Lady Jaguars and never trailed. The Lady Raiders improved their shooting performance, knocking down 56.8% of their shots from the field and 58.3% from beyond the three-point line. The team got a bit sloppy late in the 4th quarter going on a nearly four minute scoring drought. They finished with 22 turnovers but 19 assist.