Lubbock Christian University receives major gift for faculty development and student scholarships

Raymond Richardson, vice president of university advancement at LCU, said, “Bill, Mildred, and Lewis were all faithful members of Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland, TX. The Croziers loved the Lord and demonstrated their faith in the life they lived. We are grateful and humbled for their generosity and support of LCU. They will be remembered in a very special way at Lubbock Christian University well into the future.”