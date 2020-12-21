Moderna approval allows rural hospitals to receive vaccines sooner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The approval of the Moderna vaccine will not only allow for more people to be vaccinated, but it will allow rural communities to have access sooner.
Most large hospitals around Texas have already received the Pfizer vaccine, but there are several reasons why Moderna’s brand is better for rural hospitals.
The Moderna vaccine is easier to store and has a longer shelf life than the Pfizer brand. Rural hospitals may not have special freezers that the Pfizer vaccine requires.
In addition, the Moderna vaccine is only shipped in increments of 100. That is why Regional Director of Pharmacy at Covenant Weseley Wells said most Moderna vaccines will be released to rural hospitals.
“It looks like the state is really focusing on giving the Pfizer to larger areas. Particularly because those come in increments of 975 doses so you can vaccinate more people. When you look at the map, Moderna distribution has gone more into your rural sites,” Wells said.
The Moderna brand can also be held for 30 days, while the Pfizer is only stored for seven days.
The CDC & state officials are trying to vaccinate as many health care workers as possible, but with limited doses-they are prioritizing those with the highest risk.
Covenant health system is offering their supply in Lubbock to high risk doctors at rural hospitals within the Covenant health system.
“Making sure that they are assessed equally. And we don’t move down our risk level so that were not coming back and saying what about these people who are working directly with COVID patients,” Wells said.
Local rural hospitals slated to receive the Moderna vaccine this week:
Muleshoe Clinic & Hospital-200
Crosbyton’s Clinic hospital- 100
Seminole’s Memorial hospital-400
South Plains Public Health District-100
Covenant in Plainview- 1,000
West Texas Family Medicine- 200
Covenant in Levelland-200
South Plains Rural Health-100
Brownfield’s Regional Medical Center-500
United Pharmacy-100
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.