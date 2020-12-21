Sources say former Red Raider Sonny Cumbie will be hired as offensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to multiple sources, Texas Tech football is planning to hire TCU offensive coordinator/quarterback coach, Sonny Cumbie to replace offensive coordinator David Yost.
Cumbie has spent the last six years with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth but began his coaching career with the Red Raiders. Back in 2009, he served as a graduate assistant with the team under head coach at the time, Mike Leach. In 2011, he was elevated to take over the inside wide receivers under Tommy Tuberville. After the departure of Tuberville and the hiring of Kliff Kingsburry, Cumbie was name co-offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Tech scored 465 points and won the Holiday bowl. The following year, he joined TCU’s staff.
As a student athlete, Cumbie walked on at Texas Tech before ultimately landing a scholarship and becoming the starting quarterback in 2004. Following tech, he played a couple years in the Arena football league before joining the coaching ranks.
This year under Cumbie’s coaching the Horned Frogs averaged 30.8 points, 214.7 rushing yards, and 196.3 passing yards per game
