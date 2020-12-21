Sources say former Red Raider Sonny Cumbie will be hired as offensive coordinator

Cumbie has spent the last six years with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth but began his coaching career with the Red Raiders. Back in 2009, he served as a graduate assistant with the team under head coach at the time, Mike Leach. In 2011, he was elevated to take over the inside wide receivers under Tommy Tuberville. After the departure of Tuberville and the hiring of Kliff Kingsburry, Cumbie was name co-offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Tech scored 465 points and won the Holiday bowl. The following year, he joined TCU’s staff.