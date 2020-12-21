South Plains honors homeless who passed away with National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium and community partners wanted to honor homeless individuals who have died in Lubbock by hosting a candlelight vigil on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
The organization has been putting on this event for more than twenty years, and this year, virtually. The group gave words on the importance of the day and so did Major David Worthy with the Salvation Army of Lubbock.
Another spokesperson with The Salvation Army said seven homeless individuals in Lubbock died this year. Their names were Vanessa, Joe, Maxine, Carrie, Luis, Chase, and James.
“We are here because their lives mattered even in their death,” said Doug Morris, the President of the SPHC.
There were technical difficulties in the vigil tonight, but Doug was still able to get his main message across:
“No one should die without the dignity of having a home. As a community, we need to do for others what we couldn’t do or didn’t do for those who died homeless this year. We must find better ways and create better outcomes for the homeless that are living in our city.”
Housing and Urban Development define homelessness as “an individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular, or adequate residence”. This year’s Lubbock Disparity Report written by Lubbock Compact shows from the January 2020 point-in-time count, 283 individuals were counted as homeless.
“The homeless individuals living on our streets were once lives that were full of hope, but now they are on the brink of giving up. They need us.”
