Texas Tech Physics, Astronomy department hosts opportunity to see ‘Christmas Star’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jupiter and Saturn will look closer to one another than they have since the middle ages Monday night. Because of that, Texas Tech is offering an opportunity for anyone to take a closer look.
The Texas Tech Department of Physics and Astronomy will host a virtual Astronight, starting at 6:15 p.m. Monday. It will highlight the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, which is also known as the Christmas Star.
The event will include a talk called the “Science of Conjunctions, the Christmas Star and the Star of Bethlehem,” a stellarium tour, science demonstrations and telescope viewings in different Zoom rooms.
Below is a link to those Zoom rooms and a schedule of the night’s events.
- 6:15 p.m. Telescope viewing hosted by Vallia Antoniou and Maurice Clark
- 6:15 p.m. Science demonstrations by Andrew Whitbeck
- 7 p.m. “The Science of Conjunctions, the Christmas Star and the Star of Bethlehem,” a talk by Tom Maccarone
- 7 p.m. Stellarium tour by Richard Camuccio, repeats every 15 minutes
- 7 p.m. Sunset in a glass demonstration by graduate student Arvind Balasubramanian
- 7:30 p.m. Science demonstrations by Texas Tech student
- Zoom link: http://www.phys.ttu.edu/~tmacc/astronight.html
