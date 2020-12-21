WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Monday, December 21, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data and updates from Health Department, Local Health Authority and City leadership.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 300 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 186 recoveries and three additional deaths on Sunday, Dec. 20. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 39,209: 3,604 active, 35,097 listed as recovered and 508 total deaths.
KCBD will livestream the news conference live on Facebook and the KCBD app.
