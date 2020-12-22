Cold for your mid-week weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A windy and warm day over the region but a major drop in temperatures for your Wednesday.
With winds at or above 30 mph and sunshine until mid-afternoon the temps climbed to the 60s and even some 70s over the South Plains Tuesday.
It will be a different story tomorrow due to a strong cold front that moves into the region early Wednesday morning. Winds will again climb and gust to 30 mph or more most of the day and add to the chill in the air.
I expect the afternoon temperatures to only make it into the 40s to low 50s for Wednesday afternoon. When you add the high winds it will feel like it’s about 5-10 degrees colder, so be prepared.
Christmas Eve morning will be very cold with lite winds, clear skies and lows in the teens in Lubbock and over a large part of the region.
Temperatures on Thursday will return to the low 50s in Lubbock while they will climb slightly higher on Friday with a high of 60 degrees.
No snow in the forecast for Eve or Christmas day, just a few clouds.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.