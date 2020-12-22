Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

New COVID stimulus bill passes, Lubbock Health Department gets new home, Sonny Cumbie coming back to Texas Tech

By Michael Cantu | December 22, 2020 at 5:41 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:41 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the a COVID relief bill has been passed that provides nearly $900 billion in aid to struggling residents of the United States.

What will the weather be like this morning?

The City Council has started the process of purchasing a new building for the Lubbock Health Department.

The Health Department also says Lubbock will soon have more COVID-19 vaccines.

Texas Tech has a new offensive coordinator.

