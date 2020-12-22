Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the a COVID relief bill has been passed that provides nearly $900 billion in aid to struggling residents of the United States.
- The agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person, $1,200 for married couples and $600 for each child.
- It also provides an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits.
The City Council has started the process of purchasing a new building for the Lubbock Health Department.
- The new facility will be on 50th Street near Avenue U.
- The project will cost around $2 million and will create more space for the department to continue to expand.
The Health Department also says Lubbock will soon have more COVID-19 vaccines.
- Another 10,000 are soon to come for health care workers in Lubbock and 1,000 more will come for essential workers.
- Community members may be able to get the vaccine by the spring.
Texas Tech has a new offensive coordinator.
- Former Red Raider Sony Cumbie will return as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach next season.
- Cumbie has spent the last seven seasons at TCU and served under form Tech coaches Mike Leach, Tommy Tubberville and Kliff Kingsbury.
