Governor designates Tahoka as film-friendly community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has designated the City of Tahoka as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.
The recognition is given to communities so it can be looked at as a destination by film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production companies.
Tahoka is the latest of the more than 140 communities that received this distinction. Management with the city will also continue to receive training and guidance on the media industry standards, practices and ways to accommodate filming activity in the community, according to governor’s office.
“I congratulate the City of Tahoka on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” Abbot said in a news release. “As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Tahoka begin to open their economy.”
