Governor designates Tahoka as film-friendly community

“I congratulate the City of Tahoka on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” Abbot said in a news release. “As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Tahoka begin to open their economy.”