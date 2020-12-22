KCBD to stream live news conference with Texas Tech OC Sonny Cumbie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host a live news conference at 5:30 p.m. with new Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie.
On Monday, Dec. 22, Texas Tech hired TCU offensive coordinator/quarterback coach, Sonny Cumbie to replace offensive coordinator David Yost.
KCBD was at the airport as Sonny Cumbie and his family arrived in Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.
Cumbie has spent the last six years with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth but began his coaching career with the Red Raiders. Back in 2009, he served as a graduate assistant with the team under head coach at the time, Mike Leach.
In 2011, Cumbie was elevated to take over the inside wide receivers under Tommy Tuberville. After the departure of Tuberville and the hiring of Kliff Kingsburry, Cumbie was name co-offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Tech scored 465 points and won the Holiday bowl. The following year, he joined TCU’s staff.
