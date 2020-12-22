KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Donna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Donna, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Donna is a 2-year-old brindle female pit mix who has been with LAS for more than one month.
She is sweet and playful. She is also up-to-date on her vaccinations, chipped and spayed.
Donna’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
