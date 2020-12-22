Lubbock Law Firm hosts successful toy distribution drive-thru for families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Carlson Law Firm wanted families in the Hub City to have another chance at getting a Christmas present and visiting Santa Claus and The Grinch ahead of Christmas, so they hosted a drive-thru toy distribution.
Lines wrapped around the parking lot and building and even created traffic on University Avenue.
Valerie Marone, an attorney with the firm, said she was stunned at the turnout.
“We had no idea that it was going to be such an overwhelming success with that. And so we plan to do it every year.”
“We really appreciate it. We love what they are doing for people,” said one family in a car.
More than 500 presents were wrapped and distributed for boys and girls of all ages. When families were approached at the front of the line, they were also greeted by Santa and Grinch
“We have had a lot of really good sponsors. And, and so they helped us and then my law firm Carlson Law Firm matched whatever we raised.”
During these trying times, families were excited to attend the event.
“I can’t even tell you how many people here said, ‘Thank you so much. Bless y’all. You know, we are having a hard time.’ We really appreciate that. We have people that were here just to see Santa as well. But yeah, it’s a realization of how hard this year has been on families.”
