Lubbock Police Chief Speaks on Historic Homicide Numbers in Social Media Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we approach the end of the year, we reflect on the ominous way the city began 2020, with two fatal shootings on New Years Day.
In all, we have seen a total of 35 homicides in Lubbock in 2020, the most in 34 years.
For more than a month now, KCBD reporters have made multiple requests to speak to Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell about the alarming trend.
Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, a video was placed on LPD’s Facebook page after those interview requests were denied.
The video essentially breaks down the types of homicides that have taken place and whether the citizens of Lubbock need to be concerned about being a victim of crime.
Two of the homicides which have occurred still appear to be random.
In the video, you can hear a woman ask two questions. KCBD was able to confirm that woman is a City of Lubbock employee, not a journalist.
She specifically asks what the chief’s thoughts are on the number of homicides and where each homicide case stands within the judicial system.
“In each of those cases, a suspect or subject has been identified in all but one and that had to do with a double homicide; which we identified one suspect, but we have not identified the second suspect in the second shooting,” said Chief Mitchell.
As mentioned above, multiple reporters in the KCBD newsroom have asked to speak with Chief Mitchell following several of these homicides, including the two seemingly random shootings.
However, each time a reporter has been asked to refer back to a sit-down interview done with Chief Mitchell at the end of October. However, that interview was focused on his first year as Lubbock’s police chief, not the homicide rate, though he did touch on that topic.
Since that interview, eight more homicides have taken place and the chief still has not agreed to speak to any of KCBD’s reporters, or answer any questions not dictated by a City of Lubbock employee.
