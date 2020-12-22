15 Red Raiders pick up Big 12 win in Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a one-point home loss to Kansas, the 15th ranked Red Raiders rebounded to earn their first Big 12 Conference victory edging Oklahoma 69-67 Tuesday night in Norman.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders with 21 points while Marcus Santos-Silva on 9-13 shooting, tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Mac McClung scored 16, including making a sweet reverse layup among three Sooners with 30 seconds left, to give Tech a four-point lead.
Kyler Edwards came off the bench for the first time since his Freshman season and had 3 points and 9 rebounds.
Texas Tech improved at the free throw line making eight of nine tonight.
The Red Raiders (7-2 overall/ 1-1 Big 12) will step out of Conference play and host Incarnate Word in a week on December 29th at 6pm. Tech then kick off the New Year hosting Oklahoma State January 2nd.
