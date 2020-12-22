WATCH: KCBD’s live coverage of Sonny Cumbie’s arrival in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new Red Raider Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie arrived in Lubbock this afternoon with his family.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 was there when Cumbie stepped off the plane with Red Raider coach Matt Wells.
Cumbie will be introduced as the Red Raiders new Offensive Coordinator in a Zoom news conference later this afternoon.
A Snyder native, Cumbie is ready to bring the Air Raid offense back after being an Offensive Coordinator for 7 seasons with TCU.
Welcome home Sonny Cumbie.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD app at 5:30 p.m.
