Spring-like today, cold front tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many may be wishing for a White Christmas, but it’s just not to be in West Texas this year. Locally the chance of a White Christmas is low. I’ll have more in that in an update to this story later this morning. Here’s what is ahead the rest of this Christmas holiday week.
The day begins quite chilly, with lows in the 20s and 30s. The overnight cloud cover is moving east with a sunny morning on the way.
Mostly sunny sky, warmer, but also somewhat windy this afternoon. Highs will be fifteen to twenty degrees above average for the date, ranging from the upper 60s to low-70s. Winds will become sustained around 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. Winds in the northwestern viewing area may be a bit stronger, sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible.
High clouds return late today and likely again will dim the brightness of the Christmas Star. Otherwise gusty and chilly tonight. Lows will be in the 30s Wednesday morning.
The sunshine and breeze will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, but it will be a very chilly day. Highs will run from the mid-40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast. Winds, particularly in the morning, will be out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph or so.
Expect a cold start to Thursday, Christmas Eve. The day will begin mostly sunny with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Then mostly sunny but a bit chilly Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.
As I noted yesterday (and earlier), I see no weather issues Thursday, Thursday night, or Christmas for any type of travel locally, whether by car, by plane, or by sleigh.
Yes, my forecast still does not include a White Christmas. It will be cloudy and cold in the morning with lows in the teens and 20s, about average. It will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That will feel chilly with the cloud cover and the breeze.
Dry weather with seasonably mild temperatures will continue through the Christmas weekend.
