Stimulus checks are coming. Are you receiving one?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been nearly eight months since the last COVID-19 relief package, but congress has finally reached a $900 billion deal, and economic professor at Texas Tech University Michael Noel helps break it down.
“Even though it is a trillion dollars, it is only a drop in the bucket for what this economy currently needs,” Noel said.
Who will get a stimulus check and for how much?
Individuals who make less than $75,000 a year or couples who make $150,000 a year will receive six hundred dollars for each person and each dependent. For every hundred dollars someone makes above $75,000, the value of the stimulus check will go down by five dollars.
If you make over $100,000 a year, then you will not receive a stimulus check.
How will I receive my stimulus check?
Most people will receive the money through direct deposit if they filed their taxes with IRS.
If you haven’t set it up, Noel said you can give your bank account information to the IRS.
“It hasn’t been made available yet, but the IRS had a special website that allows you to put your bank information to get direct deposit so you can get your check faster. They haven’t set that up but we expect they will in the next few days,” Noel said.
Be sure you’re using a dot gov website, otherwise it is likely a scam. Here is a link to the IRS website.
If you’re information is not with the IRS then your check will come in the mail. If you have recently changed addresses, make sure your mail is forwarded to your new address.
What about unemployment benefits?
For the first time since July, unemployment benefits will be reinstated. Those seeking a job can expect three hundred dollars weekly for the next 11 weeks.
Will the Payroll Protection Program return in this relief package?
Employers can apply for the payment protection program, which loans up to two million dollars to keep employees paid.
“For restaurants and food establishments that’s two and half months for payroll and if that money is used exclusively for payroll that means these businesses can keep their payroll up to full staff despite the fact that demand doesn’t need it,” Noel said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.