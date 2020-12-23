Alliance Credit Union donates iPads to Covenant Health to assist in fight against COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union has donated six iPads to Covenant Health to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
These iPads will benefit both the patients and health care workers in two ways.
The iPads will assist in filling out COVID-19 vaccine release forms. The iPads will speed up the process and allow more health care workers get vaccinated faster.
The iPads will also help bring some cheer to patients at Covenant Health. The iPads can be used by patients to Facetime and connect with their loved ones during this time of isolation.
