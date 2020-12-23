Breezy, cool morning to start Christmas Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The early evening hours for tonight will be marked with dust and winds. But the winds will calm down and the dust will settle late into the evening and you combine that with clear skies… you have the recipe for a cold night ahead. This is all dependent on the winds falling below 5mph, if they are, places like Muleshoe could see 12 degrees or cooler for Christmas Eve Morning. Here in the Hub City, we could get down to about 16 or so.
But, as you go through tomorrow morning, the winds will increase and bring in some warmer air to replace the cold air. That will allow us to warm back up to where we should be this time of year, although the winds will be a bit on the breezy side. But the winds calm down again tomorrow, which is all well in good, since that will make for some excellent flying weather for Santa tomorrow night.
Christmas Day will continue a warmup, as we should be able to get into the upper 50′s. And then by Saturday, we’ll see mid-60s.
The next potentially significant thing in the forecast could be toward the beginning to middle of next week. The models highly disagree on what might happen, but all are in agreement something will across our region. Whether that be rain, ice, snow… and where it might fall is something we will really want to watch out for over the next couple of days. Right now, we’ll just say WATCH Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’re not going to give a precipitation chance right now.
