Christmas holiday weather outlook

The seasonably mild start to the day with lows in the 30s and 40s, will be followed by a somewhat windy and quite chilly afternoon. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will peak in the 40s and 50s with a chilly north wind of 15 to 25 mph - gusting to around 35 mph. Winds in the northwestern viewing area may be a bit stronger, sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible.