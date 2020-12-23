Christmas holiday weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s cold front will result in high temperatures about 20 degrees colder than yesterday, and tomorrow morning’s lows about 20 degrees colder than today. Here’s a look at what’s ahead for our Christmas Eve and Christmas weather on and around the South Plains.
The seasonably mild start to the day with lows in the 30s and 40s, will be followed by a somewhat windy and quite chilly afternoon. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will peak in the 40s and 50s with a chilly north wind of 15 to 25 mph - gusting to around 35 mph. Winds in the northwestern viewing area may be a bit stronger, sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible.
Clouds will move into the South Plains late today but will move east of the viewing area by sunrise tomorrow, Christmas Eve. It’s going to be a cold morning with lows in the teens and 20s, about ten degrees below average for the date.
It will be sunny and breezy tomorrow, Christmas Eve. Though the day begins cold, temperatures will top out in the 50s in the afternoon. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
Christmas Eve night will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 20s by around sunrise.
Christmas will be mostly cloudy, if not cloudy, and slightly breezy. After the cold morning with lows in the teens and 20s, about average, highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Under a cloudy sky that will feel chilly if you’re not protected from the breeze.
Dry weather with seasonably mild temperatures will continue through the Christmas weekend. No weather-issues for any type of travel locally, whether by car, by plane, or by sleigh.
