Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, 64-year-old Kimberly Hozempa is behind bars after a shooting in the 500 block of North Flint.
- Police say he was cleaning his gun Tuesday afternoon when it went off, killing a 16-year-old in the next room.
- Read more here: Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly shooting near Erskine & N. Flint
The City of Lubbock reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional six deaths.
- There have been 156 COVID-related deaths this month.
- Currently, 246 people are hospitalized with 75 in the ICU.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 324 new cases, 6 additional deaths on Tuesday
Gov. Greg Abbott received his first dose of the Pfizer-COVID vaccine.
- The governor said he wanted to show that getting the vaccine was safe and easy.
- More than 1 million doses will be distributed across Texas by next week.
- See more from The Texas Tribune here: Some Texans are hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Here’s how health officials are countering skepticism.
President Donald Trump is urging Congress to make changes to the COVID relief bill.
- The president says the stimulus checks should be increased to $2,000 per person.
- He also wants wasteful spending removed, like money to foreign countries and lobbyists.
- See what the president wants here: Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
President Trump issued more than one dozen pardons on Tuesday.
- He granted clemency to former Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins.
- He also pardoned former foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos, who lied during the Russia meddling investigation.
- Read more here: Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies
