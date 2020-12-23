Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Man arrested after Tuesday shooting, Gov. Abbott receives vaccination, Trump demands more on stimulus

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | December 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:57 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 64-year-old Kimberly Hozempa is behind bars after a shooting in the 500 block of North Flint.

What will the weather be like this morning?

The City of Lubbock reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional six deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott received his first dose of the Pfizer-COVID vaccine.

President Donald Trump is urging Congress to make changes to the COVID relief bill.

President Trump issued more than one dozen pardons on Tuesday.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.