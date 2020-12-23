KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Randi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Randi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Randi is a 1-year-old pit-bull who has been with LAS for nearly one month.
He came from a hoarding situation and needs a new home. He is also up-to-date on his shots, fixed and microchipped.
Randi’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
