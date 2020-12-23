Lubbock holiday travel down 50% from last year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock airport say travel in November is down 50% from last year.
The CDC recommends postponing travel this holiday season, but many travelers are still catching flights.
“It really hasn’t affected travel plans at all this year,” one traveler said. “Every year we spend the time between Christmas and New Year’s somewhere globally.”
If you’re traveling internationally this year, be sure to research the COVID-19 protocols and the travel health notice level. These notices offer travel recommendations based on the level of COVID-19 in a location.
Although the risk of infection is low on an airplane, the CDC says it is important to follow health protocols. Try to social distance while waiting for flights and keep your mask on for the entire flight.
Don’t travel if you or any of your travel companions
- Are sick
- Have suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 (even if you don’t have symptoms)
- Have been around someone with suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 in the past 14 days (even if they did not have symptoms).
If you plan to visit loved ones who are high risk, be sure to get tested and make sure you have no symptoms before seeing them.
“That’s the weird part. We had to get tested before because they are 82 years old, which is weird, but other than that it was really nice to get to see our family again. We hadn’t seen our grandparents in over a year,” one traveler said.
