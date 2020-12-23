Man admits he did not follow gun safety rules after deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 64-year-old man remains in police custody after the gun he was cleaning discharged and killed a teenager in another room.
Police say, have charged Kimberly Hozempa with criminal negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
The Lubbock Police Department was called to a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Flint Avenue.
Police say, Hozempa told officer he had the gun and was going to clean it. He removed the magazine, checked the gun and pointed away from him when it accidentally went off, according to an arrest warrant issued for Hozempa.
He said his grandson ran out of a nearby bedroom and said the 16-year-old was shot.
Hozempa told police he has been around firearms his whole life and was trained in firearm safety. He acknowledged did not follow basic safety rules.
This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.
Jimberly Hozempa is being held on a $10,000 bond.
