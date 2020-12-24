Christmas Holiday Weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind on the way, but not a repeat of what we experienced late yesterday. At least until early next week, when our next chance of precipitation arrives. Details on that and my Christmas Eve and Christmas Weekend forecast follow.
Following yesterday’s cold front and its associated wind and dust, Christmas Eve begins on a decidedly cold note. Lows this morning mostly have been in the teens and 20s. Though wind speeds have dropped off, wind chill readings mostly were in the single-digits and teens.
Winds, however, will pick up this morning. Not as strong as late yesterday, but up to about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
This afternoon will be sunny and somewhat windy. Temperatures will peak in the 50s this afternoon. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph until about mid-afternoon and then decrease to about 10 to 20 mph.
Christmas Eve night will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 20s by around sunrise.
Christmas morning, tomorrow, will be mostly cloudy, winds will be light, and it will be cold. Not, however, as cold as this morning. Christmas afternoon, too, will be mostly cloudy. Also a bit breezy with seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. With the cloud cover that will feel chilly if you’re not protected from the breeze.
Dry weather with seasonably mild temperatures will continue through the Christmas weekend. No weather-issues for any type of travel locally, whether by car, by plane, or by sleigh.
Precipitation is a possibility early next week.
Clouds will increase and temperatures will drop Monday. Showers, generally rain, may begin Monday night.
Shower chances will be greatest Tuesday. While rain currently appears to be the most likely precipitation type, it may be cold enough Tuesday morning and Tuesday night for wintry showers. These may include freezing rain, sleet, and snow. It’s too early to say for sure, and there is the possibility the precipitation will miss the South Plains. We will have a better idea in the days ahead.
You can view the graphical outlook for precipitation in my recent posts on my Facebook Page “Steve Divine KCBD” and in our free KCBD Weather App. Find all the numbers (and more) for this Christmas Weekend and next week’s PPP (Potential Precipitation Producer) here on our Weather Page.
