Christmas services add safety precautions as they bring light to the faithful

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southcrest Baptist Pastor David Wilson felt it was important to continue their annual Christmas candlelight services this year, with so many people in need of comfort and hope.
“This year is seems more important because so much has been taken away,” Wilson said.
For the first time, the church was filled at less than half capacity and reservations were encouraged. Extra services were added to accommodate everyone safely. Masks were worn. Rows were blocked off. Cleaning was done between services.
After a difficult year, people gathered in hope to remember what Christmas is really about.
“We’re pretty equipped to stay safe from COVID-19. Everyone is wearing a mask,” Wilson said. “So we thought we can still do this safely and share the hope and joy of Christmas and the light of the world, Jesus Christ. ”
